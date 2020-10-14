Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’sYann Ehrlacherstarts the WTCR Race of Hungary event as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader with a 21-point margin over the chasing pack, which is now led byTom Coronelfollowing his Race 2 triumph in Slovakia for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport.



WTCR Rookie DriverGilles Magnusholds an impressive third in the standings following his podium double in Slovakia in a Comtoyou Audi, further evidence of the RACB National Team-backed driver’s rapid progression.



Nathanaël Berthon, who like Comtoyou team-mate and WTCR Trophy rival Coronel won in the WTCR for the first time on Sunday, is fourth in the table 14 points behind Coronel after he completed the Slovakia Ring weekend as the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver.



While Berthon, Coronel and Ehrlacher have all won in the WTCR this season, King of WTCR and home heroNorbert Micheliszis still chasing his first triumph of the current campaign in his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse entry. Although he won’t be roared on by the thousands of vocal fans that traditionally descend on the Hungaroring due to the event being held behind closed doors amid COVID-19 restrictions, the home hero will be count on a huge virtual following.



After netting breakthrough podiums in Belgium and GermanyAttila Tassiwill use his home event to hit back from a frustrating trip to Slovakia for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport.Bence BoldizsandGábor Kismarty-Lechnercomplete the local driver contingent in CUPRA Leon Competición TCRs run by Hungarian team Zengő Motorsport, which can also count on the services of WTCR race winnerMikel Azconafrom Spain.



Tassi’s fellow Honda-powered driverNéstor Girolamiwon twice in Hungary last year and has ground to make up in the points chase following his high-speed accident in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Slovakia. The severity of the crash has required his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team to ready a replacement Honda Civic Type R TCR to ensure the Argentine will be back on the grid in Hungary, where team-mateEsteban Guerrieriwill be looking to bolster his own title ambitions.



Other drivers in the top 10 prior to WTCR Race of Hungary includeThed Björk,Yvan Muller,Jean-Karl Vernayand DutchmanNicky Catsburg, who won for the first time in the WTCR in Slovakia but will miss the Hungary weekend during to a previous racing commitment. As a result, Austrian youngster and WTCR newcomerNico Gruberhas been drafted in to replace him at Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team where he will link up with WTCR Rookie Driver contenderLuca Engstler.



Inaugural WTCR title winnerGabriele Tarquinihas won twice at WTCR Race of Hungary, whileSantiago Urrutiaraced at the Hungaroring in TCR Europe last season.Tiago Monteirohas extensive track knowledge and race-winning pedigree, whileAurélien Comtewill be expected to build on his WTCR points-scoring return in Slovakia in Vuković Motorsport’s Renault Mégane RS TCR.



WTCR Race of Hungary is the second event to feature the three-race format after double-headers in Belgium and Germany with all three races taking place on Sunday (October 18).



As well as the 20 all-season racers, two wildcard drivers will join the battle for WTCR glory in Hungary. They are Argentine Súper TC2000 driverJose Manuel Sapag(Target Competition Hyundai i30 N TCR) and ItalianLuca Filippi. The vastly successful single-seater racer with Formula One testing experience continues his race-by-race programme in a Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris. Hungaroring is the first WTCR track that he’s raced on before.



Fans unable to attend in person can count on extensive live broadcasting − including on Sport TV in Hungary − as well fresh and fun content across the WTCR’s social channels. The live broadcasting package covers six continents as part of the WTCR’s biggest broadcast distribution ever.



WHO’S ON THE GRID AT WTCR RACE OF HUNGARY



1Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai i30 N TCR



8 RLuca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR



9Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



11Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



12Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



16R TGilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Racing, Audi RS 3 LMS



17TNathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



18Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR



25WLuca Filippi (ITA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris



28WJosé Manuel Sapag (ARG) Target Competition, Hyundai i30 N TCR



29Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR



30Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai i30 N TCR



31TTom Coronel (NED) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



34TAurélien Comte (FRA) Vuković Motorsport, Renault Mégane RS TCR



55R TBence Boldizs (HUN) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR



68Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



69TJean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Team Mulsanne, Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris



86Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR



96Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR



97Nico Gruber (AUT) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai i30 N TCR



99TGábor Kismarty-Lechner (HUN) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición TCR



100Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR



R =Rookie Award contender;T =WTCR Trophy contender;W=Wildcard



HOW THEY STAND

Yann Ehrlacher continues to wear the yellow jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader and will carry the yellow windscreen strip at the start of the WTCR Race of Hungary weekend. Here’s a reminder of how he and the chasing pack stand following WTCR Race of Slovakia:



1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 113 points

2 Tom Coronel (NLD) 92

3 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 82

4 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) 78

5 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) 78

6 Yvan Muller (FRA) 74

7 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 72

8 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 72

9 Thed Björk (SWE) 64

10 Nicky Catsburg (NLD) 53



ClickHEREfor full standings including Teams’, Rookie Driver and WTCR Trophy classifications



WEEKEND DIARY*

Saturday October 17

Free Practice 1: 09h30-10h15

Free Practice 2: 12h30-13h00

Qualifying Q1: 15h30-15h50

Qualifying Q2: 15h55-16h05

Qualifying Q3: 16h15 (first car starts DHL Pole Position top five shootout)



Sunday October 18

Race 1: 09h15 (12 laps)

Race 2: 12h15 (12 laps)

Race 3: 16h15 (15 laps)

*Sadly, WTCR Race of Hungary is taking place behind closed doors. All timings are shown in CET, are provisional and subject to change



KEY NUMBERS

100,000:The WTCR’s #RaceToCare programme in support of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement aims to raise €100,000 by the end of the season in the fight against COVID-19

16:For WTCR Race of Hungary, each car is allocated 16 new Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyres

113:WTCR points scored by Yann Ehrlacher to make him the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader

21:Gilles Magnus, 21, from Belgium, heads the WTCR Rookie Driver standings after four races

6:Six drivers representing four different customer racing brands have won WTCR races in 2020



DID YOU KNOW?

So good was Norbert Michelisz racing online that he was invited to a test at the Hungaroring in 2005. He impressed so much that Zengő Motorsport offered him a drive in the one-make Suzuki Swift Cup the following season and he’s never looked back since, becoming Hungary’s first motor racing world title holder by winning the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2019.



Pictured from left to right are Hungarian WTCR drivers Bence Boldizs, Norbert Michelisz, Attila Tassi and Gábor Kismarty-Lechner.