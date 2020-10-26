With two weekends and six races remaining of WTCR season three, it’s now or never for the title contenders to stake their respective claims for ultimate glory.



After an action-packed WTCR Race of Hungary recently, MotorLand Aragón is gearing up to host the penultimate event of a title chase shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic but packed full of high drama and sheer excitement.



Six drivers representing four customer racing brands have triumphed so far in 2020, with Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’sYann Ehrlacherwinning three times in his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR from China-based Geely Group Motorsport.



The 24-year-old from France also wears the yellow jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader with a 22-point advantage over ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’sEsteban Guerrieri.



Argentine Guerrieri, last year’s WTCR runner-up, shot back into title contention with a win double at WTCR Race of Hungary in his Honda Civic Type R TCR, becoming the event’s TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver in the process. He’s now won nine WTCR races, which is more than any of his rivals and travels to MotorLand Aragón from his Barcelona home boosted by the fact he’s raced and tested at the venue in the past.



FIA World Touring Car legendYvan Muller, Ehrlacher’s uncle and his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate, is third in the standings but seemingly intent on supporting his nephew’s title ambitions rather than pursuing his own.



Néstor Girolami, who partners Guerrieri at ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport and won the opening race of the season at Circuit Zolder, holds fourth spot after 10 races, equal on points with Team Mulsanne’sJean-Karl Vernay.



Frenchman Vernay is the WTCR Trophy leader following a hat-trick of category wins in Hungary at the wheel of an Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris. He deposedTom Coronelfor the WTCR Trophy lead after the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver, who is set to hit 500 touring car starts at WTCR Race of Spain, endured a troubled weekend in Hungary.



Coronel’s Comtoyou team-matesNathanaël BerthonandGilles Magnuswere also unable to replicate their Slovakia Ring speed at the Hungaroring, although RACB National Team-supported Magnus was at least able to strengthen his grip on the WTCR Rookie Driver classification. Berthon and Magnus are seventh and eighth in the overall rankings respectively.



Home heroMikel Azconawas on form in Hungary and will be a contender for his first WTCR win of 2020 at MotorLand Aragón, where he made his touring car debut as a teenager in 2011. The Spaniard is armed with the all-new CUPRA Leon Competición run by Zengő Motorsport, which also includesBence BoldizsandGábor Kismarty-Lechnerin its line-up.



Thed Björk, who became Sweden’s first motor racing world champion when he won the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2017, is 10th on the overall leaderboard following podiums at Circuit Zolder and the Nürburgring Nordschleife for Cyan Peformance Lynk & Co.



Like Björk, ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport’s Hungarian young gunAttila Tassiwas also on the podium in Belgium and Germany and is P11 in the table followed by Björk’s fellow Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driverSantiago Urrutia, from Uruguay, and his own team-mate, Portugal’sTiago Monteiro, who returned to the WTCR podium in Hungary with a strong drive in Race 3.



King of WTCRNorbert Micheliszwill look to a change of fortune in Spain as he bids to win for the first time in 2020 for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse.Nicky Catsburg, who won for Hyundai in Slovakia, is back for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team in Spain after an existing commitment meant he wasn’t in action in Hungary.



Inaugural WTCR title winnerGabriele Tarquiniwill also fly the Hyundai flag in Spain, as will WTCR Rookie DriverLuca Engstler.Aurélien Comteis entered in Swiss team Vuković Motorsport’s Renault Mégane RS TCR.



WTCR Race of Spain will take place behind closed doors but fans can count on extensive live broadcasting as well fresh and fun content across the WTCR’s social channels. The live broadcasting package covers six continents as part of the WTCR’s biggest broadcast distribution ever.



HOW THEY STAND

Yann Ehrlacher continues to wear the yellow jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader and will carry the yellow windscreen strip at the start of the WTCR Race of Spain weekend in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR. Here’s a reminder of how he and the chasing pack stand following WTCR Race of Hungary last weekend:



1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 169 points

2 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) 147

3 Yvan Muller (FRA) 114

4 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 106

5 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 106

6 Tom Coronel (NLD) 101

7 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) 92

8 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 92

9 Mikel Azcona (ESP) 79

10 Thed Björk (SWE) 78

ClickHEREfor full standings including Teams’, Rookie Driver and WTCR Trophy classifications