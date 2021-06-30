Thed Björk’s ‘climbing’ qualities were much in evidence at WTCR Race of Portugal last weekend.
Cyan Performance Lynk & Co’s former FIA World Touring Car champion fought back from a technical issue in qualifying, that left him P12 and P11 on the grid for Race 1 and Race 2 respectively, to finish sixth and seventh in the two counters at Circuito do Estoril.




"I managed to climb a bit in the races, but it's difficult to overtake with such a competitive field,” said the Swede. “I got my feeling of the car back after the issues that we managed to fix ahead of the first race. It's been a weekend above our expectations in total and I'm looking forward to the next race in Spain.”
WTCR
Nice overtakes help Guerrieri make up for missed WTCR win chance
7 HOURS AGO
The post Expectations exceeded as Bjork goes climbing in WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Michelisz’s long-awaited WTCR podium return a “good base”
19 HOURS AGO
WTCR
Magnus wins twice in WTCR then celebrates Belgium’s Euro 2020 progression
YESTERDAY AT 10:06