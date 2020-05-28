Extended Adria set for season decider as WTCR gets ready for first visit to Italy

-

The Adria International Raceway is set to host the deciding rounds of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, marking the first time that the all-action series from Eurosport Events has visited Italy.

Scheduled for 14-15 November, the inaugural WTCR Race of Italy will consist of three races on Adria’s expanded four-kilometre, fully-illuminated layout, which is currently under construction.



Adria is no stranger to staging FIA international touring car events having hosted the FIA European Touring Car Cup in 2007. FIA GT, DTM and Formula 3 events have also entertained visitors to the Veneto region venue, located a short drive from the Adriatic Sea, 100 kilometres north of Bologna and 60 kilometres south of Venice.



New recruits for a new era at Adria

Adria International Raceway has made two important managerial appointments with Gianluca Marotta recruited as the General Advisor Manager, while Daniele Carlo Galbiati is the new Motorsport Activities Manager. Mario Altoè remains the track’s General Manager.



A new page opens, Patron Giuliano Altoè announces

Giuliano Altoè, Patron of Adria International Raceway, said: “Adria International Raceway, our permanent circuit operating since 2002, opens a completely new page and season, as a circuit with a format of over four kilometers in length and with an unpublished layout, for a large portion compared to the past. Management, services and facilities are effectively enhanced and expanded, while the icing on the cake is certainly represented by the FIA WTCR event promoted by Eurosport Events.



“We are honored and proud to have a collaboration agreement, lasting one year and extendable to three. It’s an excellent opportunity to make professional growth, to promote our circuit, the entire Veneto region and typical products all over the world, absolutely an operation of incredible international importance.



“I thank ACI Sport, the President Angelo Sticchi Damiani, the General Manager Marco Ferrari, ACI Sport SpA in the person of the General Manager Marco Rogano and the FIA, for having granted us this great and salient opportunity, in addition to Eurosport Events’ François Ribeiro. Over the years we will structure an important and lasting partnership collaboration process, with the indispensable support and guidance of the institutions, local authorities and the Veneto region.”



FIA World Touring Car racing returns to its traditional home

The planned inclusion of the Adria International Raceway on the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup calendar marks the return of FIA World Touring Car racing to Italy, regarded as the category’s traditional home.



François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCR promoter, is excited by the prospect, as he explained.



“Touring car racing has a rich heritage in Italy. It’s where the FIA World Touring Car Championship began in 1987, it’s where it was revived in 2005 and it’s where the inaugural WTCR winner Gabriele Tarquini comes from.



“While it’s exciting to be bringing the WTCR to the passionate Italian fans, we are also very excited at the prospect of being able to race on the extended Adria track layout, as well as being able to benefit from the excellent facilities, including a high-quality lighting system, and convenient location.”

