F1 rejection, Priaulx’s stickers and coffee with Zanardi… Part two of Coronel’s WTCR Fast Talk

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

-

Never one to shy away from the limelight, this ultra-charismatic Dutchman, championship-winning racer, entrepreneur, TV pundit and YouTube star hasn’t missed an FIA World Touring Car season since the WTCC was revived in 2005.

Ahead of the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season getting underway, which he’ll contest in an Audi RS 3 LMS run by Comtoyou Racing, Tom Coronel talks to Martin Haven in part two of his WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear.

And here’s a reminder of what’s coming up…

First time at Le Mans

F1 hopes blunted by Arrows rejection

Falling out of love with motor racing

Fighting in more ways than one in the ETCC

A new home is found

Becoming a frontrunner in touring cars

Back to front-wheel drive as the WTCC begins

Progress as a privateer

Tyre gamble leads to winning Japan return

Going diesel in the WTCC

Joining forces with Roberto Ravaglia

Priaulx’s stickers and drinking coffee with Zanardi

Japan a second home

From TC1 to TCR

Renewed optimism with Comtoyou for 2020

The Muller and Tarquini factor

Social media distractions

The challenge of Dakar

Formula Nippon the favourite

Clickhereto listen or follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

The WTCRFast Talkpodcast series is presented by Goodyear, the official tyre supplier to the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The post F1 rejection, Priaulx’s stickers and coffee with Zanardi… Part two of Coronel’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear now available appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

