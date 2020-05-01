F1 rejection, Priaulx’s stickers and coffee with Zanardi… Part two of Coronel’s WTCR Fast Talk

Image credit: FIA WTCR
Never one to shy away from the limelight, this ultra-charismatic Dutchman, championship-winning racer, entrepreneur, TV pundit and YouTube star hasn’t missed an FIA World Touring Car season since the WTCC was revived in 2005.
Ahead of the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season getting underway, which he’ll contest in an Audi RS 3 LMS run by Comtoyou Racing, Tom Coronel talks to Martin Haven in part two of his WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear.
And here’s a reminder of what’s coming up…
First time at Le Mans
F1 hopes blunted by Arrows rejection
Falling out of love with motor racing
Fighting in more ways than one in the ETCC
A new home is found
Becoming a frontrunner in touring cars
Back to front-wheel drive as the WTCC begins
Progress as a privateer
Tyre gamble leads to winning Japan return
Going diesel in the WTCC
Joining forces with Roberto Ravaglia
Priaulx’s stickers and drinking coffee with Zanardi
Japan a second home
From TC1 to TCR
Renewed optimism with Comtoyou for 2020
The Muller and Tarquini factor
Social media distractions
The challenge of Dakar
Formula Nippon the favourite
Clickhereto listen or follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/
The WTCRFast Talkpodcast series is presented by Goodyear, the official tyre supplier to the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup.
