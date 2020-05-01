F1 rejection, Priaulx’s stickers and coffee with Zanardi… Part two of Coronel’s WTCR Fast Talk

-

Never one to shy away from the limelight, this ultra-charismatic Dutchman, championship-winning racer, entrepreneur, TV pundit and YouTube star hasn’t missed an FIA World Touring Car season since the WTCC was revived in 2005.

Ahead of the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season getting underway, which he’ll contest in an Audi RS 3 LMS run by Comtoyou Racing, Tom Coronel talks to Martin Haven in part two of his WTCRFast Talkpodcast presented by Goodyear.



And here’s a reminder of what’s coming up…



First time at Le Mans



F1 hopes blunted by Arrows rejection



Falling out of love with motor racing



Fighting in more ways than one in the ETCC



A new home is found



Becoming a frontrunner in touring cars



Back to front-wheel drive as the WTCC begins



Progress as a privateer



Tyre gamble leads to winning Japan return



Going diesel in the WTCC



Joining forces with Roberto Ravaglia



Priaulx’s stickers and drinking coffee with Zanardi



Japan a second home



From TC1 to TCR



Renewed optimism with Comtoyou for 2020



The Muller and Tarquini factor



Social media distractions



The challenge of Dakar



Formula Nippon the favourite



