WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup promoter Discovery Sports Events is marking Gabriele Tarquini’s 60th birthday today (March 2) by announcing that #3, the number the Italian legend ran during his end-of-an-era 2021 season, will be withdrawn from use.

The move is in recognition of the 2018 King of WTCR’s incredible career and contribution to the series and the FIA World Touring Car Championship before that.



Former BRC Racing Team great Tarquini, who announced his retirement from full-time driving at WTCR Race of Italy last November, acknowledged the gesture from Discovery Sports Events on behalf of the WTCR family.



He wrote: “I am honoured by your decision, thank you very much to all of you for this fantastic birthday gift.”

