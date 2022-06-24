Fans flocked to MotorLand Aragón in their hundreds earlier this evening to meet their WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup heroes and get up close to their cars during the Pit Lane Walk.

The WTCR Race of Spain venue invited local residents and school children to the free-of-charge event, which marked the start of the fourth weekend of the 2022 WTCR season.

