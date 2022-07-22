Fans will enjoy complimentary admission to Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi this weekend, with the venue north of Rome gearing up to host the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and ETCR FIA eTouring Car Cup.
Follow this link to apply for complimentary tickets: https://www.eventbrite.it/e/biglietti-fia-etcr-fia-wtcr-vallelunga-race-of-italy-347133093427
