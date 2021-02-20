To mark a third successive campaign where Esteban Guerrieri, Néstor Girolami, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi make up Honda’s quartet of drivers, followers across the Honda Racing WTCR social media channels were last week encouraged to take part in Twitter polls to choose each driver’s highlight in the series so far.



In each case there were four moments to choose from, with every vote open for 24 hours.



The vote in the week’s opening poll was as tense as the moment that eventually won out, as Guerrieri’s stunning win at Sepang in 2019 eventually prevailed.



In that race, the Argentine pulled off one of the standout opening laps in FIA World Touring Car history to go from ninth on the grid to lead before a red-flagged. Although he took the restart second on countback, he quickly surged back ahead and went on to claim his fourth win of that season – a victory that sent the 2019 title to a final-race showdown.



“There were very special circumstances while we were fighting for the championship,” recalled Esteban, who was driving an ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR. “It was raining, we were heading into the evening, with the team selecting which tyres to choose.



“I started from ninth and needed the win, so I definitely had to push very hard. I went all in on the first lap, starting from ninth, and managed a mega lap – I would say the best of my life – to jump from ninth to first. Then there was a red flag, and after restarting the race in second, I got back into the lead and made a big gap and I managed to win that race.



“It’s definitely one of the highlights of my career. Although in race three the championship didn’t go our way, race two was still mega. I have very nice memories of that, so thank you to the fans for voting for it.”



The Malaysia victory beat off competition from Guerrieri’s determined, defensive Macau 2018 win, a dominant double-pole, double-win weekend at the Hungaroring last year, and his victory at Aragón last November – where he rose from P16 on the grid to win in mixed conditions – to edge the contest in his Goodyear-equipped entry.



That Aragón triumph meant Guerrieri became the first driver in WTCR history to reach 10 wins, and it was another record achievement from the 2020 campaign that won the week’s second vote.



