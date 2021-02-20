To mark a third successive campaign where Esteban Guerrieri, Néstor Girolami, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi make up Honda’s quartet of racers, followers across the Honda Racing WTCR social media channels were last week encouraged to take part in Twitter polls to choose each driver’s highlight in the series so far.



In each case there were four moments to choose from, with every vote open for 24 hours.



Girolami's WTCR record lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in qualifying last September was voted as the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver's best moment.



‘Bebu’ saved his best until last in fading light to establish a new best time of 8m51.802s around the 25.378-kilometre ‘Green Hell’ in his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR, which beat the previous DHL Pole Position record by more than three seconds.



“It’s a fantastic choice, my first pole position at the Nordschleife,” said Girolami said of the fans' vote. “It was really challenging because it was getting dark, it was beginning to rain, difficult conditions.



“It was the last chance, the last lap of qualifying, and I knew it was now or never so I went for it and it was a really nice feeling to get the pole position for the team, for Honda, and also for me in these conditions.



“We know getting a pole position on the Nordschleife is something special, so I was really happy with that and I hope this year we can get it again. Thank you again for voting.”



That lap was one of two Nürburgring moments fans had the opportunity to choose from, with the Argentinian’s breathtaking pass on the Döttinger Höhe for third place in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Germany in 2019 also part of the vote, as well as his double win at the Hungaroring in 2019 and his victory at the head of a Honda Civic Type R TCR 1-2 at the Slovakia Ring that year.



