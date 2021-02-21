To mark a third successive campaign where Esteban Guerrieri, Néstor Girolami, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi make up Honda’s quartet of racers, followers across the Honda Racing WTCR social media channels were last week encouraged to take part in Twitter polls to choose each driver’s highlight in the series so far.



In each case there were four moments to choose from, with every vote open for 24 hours.



There was little doubt about which way the fans would swing in Monteiro's category, as his emotional victory in Vila Real in 2019 won the poll with almost 50 per cent of the votes.



That result was a milestone moment in the ex-Formula One driver's career not only because it took place in front of his home Portuguese fans, but because it was also his first win since his return to racing after sustaining serious injuries in an accident two years earlier.



“My win in Vila Real in 2019 was definitely one of the highest points of my career, and one of my best feelings after my return from my accident in 2017,” said Monteiro, a raced a Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport in 2020.



“My return to action in the WTCR hadn’t been the easiest in 2019, but in Marrakech at the beginning of the season I was in the top five in qualifying and I knew I had a good feeling in the car on street tracks. So at Vila Real, another street track, I felt confident and really strong straight away.



“Winning was probably an even stronger feeling than the first time I won there in 2016; winning after my accident, in my home country, in front of these amazing fans with this amazing atmosphere, it’s really a beautiful story. Thank you to the fans for voting for this - I hope to give you a lot more moments like this very soon.”



Although the 2019 season marked Monteiro's full-time return to racing, he made a one-off outing during the 2018 WTCR campaign at Suzuka before that, where he received a guard of honour at the start of first practice. That was also among his nominated moments, alongside his frontrunning pace at the same venue a year later - where he set the best time in first qualifying and scored a podium - and his Hungaroring podium in 2020.



Visit FIAWTCR.com at 18h00 CET to find out the moment fans chose as Attila Tassi's best yet in the WTCR.



Watch the action againHERE.