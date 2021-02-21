To mark a third successive campaign where Esteban Guerrieri, Néstor Girolami, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi make up Honda’s quartet of racers, followers across the Honda Racing WTCR social media channels were last week encouraged to take part in Twitter polls to choose each driver’s highlight in the series so far.



In each case there were four moments to choose from, with every vote open for 24 hours.



WTCR Race of Portugal at Vila Real in 2019 was a popular one for Honda Racing drivers, with Tiago Monteiro winning and fans choosing Tassi’s DHL Pole Position from the same event as the Hungarian's best moment yet.



Tassi, who had only recently turned 20, was sensational through Second Qualifying at the Portuguese street circuit, setting the fastest time in every session to head a KCMG one-two on the grid for Race 3.



Although he was passed by team-mate Monteiro when he suffered a misfire on lap three and later retired, Tassi had already made history by becoming the youngest driver to land a DHL Pole Position in the WTCR.



Tassi's other nominations were his head-turning debut weekend at the Hungaroring in 2018, his maiden podium at Zolder in 2020, and his third-place finish at the Nürburgring the same year.



"It’s an amazing choice, picking my pole position at Vila Real,” said Attila. “It was an incredible qualifying - the lap felt very nice and smooth and I really felt like there was nothing more on the table.



“With that result I became the youngest polesitter in WTCR’s history, so it’s an extra achievement and makes this selection even more special. And it was a great feeling because my team-mate Tiago, the local hero, was right next to me on the front row.



“I really hope that this year when we get to Vila Real we can repeat this moment, I will be very happy to see all the fans hopefully at the race track this year. But until then thank you again, stay safe, and hope to see you soon."



Watch the action againHERE.