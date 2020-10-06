Hungaroring officials had waited until the last possible moment to make the decision in a concerted effort to allow spectators onsite at the combined event for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and FIA European Truck Racing Cup.



But after much deliberation and in line with a recommendation from the National Centre for Public Health, Hungaroring has confirmed that fans will not be allowed to attend.



The decision has been made in the interests of protecting the health of those taking part and that of the general public, which has always been the priority.



Sport TV in Hungary will be among the broadcasters showing WTCR Race of Hungary live. Its coverage is also available in Czech Republic and Slovakia, while details of how fans can follow the action on social media, plus a number of live broadcasting arrangements, will be announced soon.



Flag-waving Hungarian fans are among the most fervent in the world and create a truly memorable and special atmosphere no matter the weather.