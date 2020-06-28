-

With a high quality line-up of real WTCR drivers, including Mikel Azcona (Spain), Thed Björk (Sweden), Kevin Ceccon (Italy), Tom Coronel (Netherlands), Yann Ehrlacher (France), Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina), Norbert Michelisz (Hungary), Tiago Monteiro (Portugal), Andy Priaulx (Great Britain) and Attila Tassi (Hungary), Mato Homola insists the Slovakia Ring Pre-season Esports WTCR races are not to be missed.

“The Slovakia Ring is really good for overtaking because in the WTCR the slipstreaming is working really good,” said Homola ahead of his virtual home event, which he’ll contest in a digital Goodyear-equipped Hyundai i30 N TCR for the BRC Racing Team. “The cars are really close to each other so I must say between the start/finish line and T1 and coming into the last corner there will be a lot of overtaking manoeuvres. There are also some corners in sector two where you can overtake when you have a really good exit from the corner. At some tracks you don’t have this possibility to overtake but there is this opportunity in Slovakia so I hope the races will be nice to watch with a lot of overtaking.”



Eurosport 1 will broadcast the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship from a virtual Slovakia Ring from 22h00 CET today (Sunday). The programme will be available on the WTCR’s social media channels from 09h00 CET tomorrow (Monday).

WTCR Where to watch Slovakia Ring Pre-season Esports WTCR 7 HOURS AGO

The post Fans told to prepare for great Esports WTCR racing at virtual Slovakia Ring appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR WTCR’s all you need to know about… #4 Hungary YESTERDAY AT 04:00