Augusto Farfus starts WTCR Race of China in the hunt for a third consecutive podium finish in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

After registering his breakthrough top three at WTCR Race of Germany in June, the Brazilian repeated the achievement at WTCR Race of Portugal prior to the summer break.



While the Ningbo International Speedpark represents unchartered territory for the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team driver, a third podium in as many events is a realistic possibility for Farfus, having built his experience of WTCR / OSCARO and the Hyundai i30 N TCR.



“This will be another new track for me, but Ningbo looks very fun to drive,” said Farfus, pictured third from the left. “We need to build as much experience as possible to get up to speed and try to go home with a nice trophy in my hands.”

The post Farfus keen on three in WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.