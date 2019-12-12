Farfus to “give it all” on WTCR return

Augusto Farfus is back on WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO duty in Sepang this week determined to “give it all”.

After being forced to miss WTCR Race of Macau last month in his ultimately unsuccessful attempt to win the FIA GT World Cup title for a second year running, the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team driver is aiming for more podium visits at the inaugural Races of Malaysia.



“We are definitely going to give it all after a long season,” said Farfus. “Let’s try to finish the year on a high with a very big smile on our faces, and hopefully a big trophy for Norbi [Michelisz]. Fingers crossed, and flat out.”



Farfus is one of two Brazilians on the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID in Malaysia with João Paulo de Oliveira preparing to make his debut.

