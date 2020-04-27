Fast and from France in WTCR

-

Seven drivers have represented France in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup so far. Here’s a reminder of who they are and what they achieved.

Nathanaël Berthon:Drove an Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou Racing in season one with a Wuhan podium the highlight.



Aurélien Comte:Victory at WTCR Race of Netherlands and a plethora of podiums in 2018 underlined this Peugeot-powered Frenchman’s potential for DG Sport Compétition.



Yann Ehrlacher:Scored two wins and led the 2018 standings for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport. Switch to Cyan Performance Lynk & Co for 2019 netted several top-three finishes and the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver at Vila Real.



John Filippi:Strictly speaking Corsican rather than French, Filippi drove for Campos Racing in 2018, scoring 14 points after topping the first WTCR official test.



Yvan Muller:Battled for the WTCR title in both 2018 and 2019. Will link up with nephew Ehrlacher at Cyan Racing Lynk & Co for the 2020 season, when this FIA World Touring Car legend will turn 51.



Aurélien Panis:The French youngster left his best to last, scoring a standout P2 at WTCR Race of Malaysia as the 2019 season drew to a thrilling climax.



Jean-Karl Vernay:Vernay joined the WTCR for 2018 as the TCR International Series champion and he continued that fine form with four wins in season one. There were no victories in 2019 but podiums and plenty of points.

