Fast four continue with Honda power in WTCR

Néstor Girolami, Esteban Guerrieri, Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi will continue to race with Honda power in the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The quartet, who all led WTCR races in 2019, will contest the 10-weekend, 30-event WTCR season in Honda’s Civic Type R TCR, the most successful car across the various TCR-sanctioned categories last year with 14 titles and 65 race wins.



Honda Racing, which is supporting the quartet, will reveal the customer racing team that each driver will represent in 2020 at a later date, but the hope is a consistent and strong line-up will make it a contender for WTCR title success in 2020.



Thirty-year-old Girolami, from Argentina, was a three-time winner in 2019 and placed seventh in the final standings. Compatriot and fellow ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver Guerrieri, 34, was part of the four-way title decider at the Sepang super-finale last month, eventually finishing runner-up to former Honda-powered racer Norbert Michelisz.



Monteiro, 43, returned to full-time racing from serious injury in 2019 and his bravery and determination were rewarded with victory at his home event, WTCR Race of Portugal, last July driving for KCMG. His Hungarian team-mate Tassi, who turned 20 during the season, qualified on the DHL Pole Position for the Vila Real event and progressed throughout the campaign.

