The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship, will appear on the same schedule in Spain and South Korea this season.

Eurosport Events, which promotes WTCR and PURE ETCR, is creating touring car racing festivals at MotorLand Aragón from July 9-11 and again at the Inje Speedium in South Korea from October 15-17 after announcing the five-event calendar for the inaugural PURE ETCR season.



The other PURE ETCR events take place at Vallelunga, Italy (June 18-20), Zolder, Belgium (July 2-4) and Copenhagen, Denmark (August 8).



For more on PURE ETCR and the 2021 calendar go to:https://www.pure-etcr.com