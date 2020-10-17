Kiss is a double FIA ETRC champion, while compatriot Michelisz won the FIA WTCR title last season. They are firm friends and used to race against each other earlier in their careers.



Their paths first crossed in the mid-2000s, when both cut their teeth taking part in digital motorsport competitions at national level.



“We raced together in 2004 in esports, and the on a real race track in 2008,” recalled Kiss, who, like his namesake, followed the path from virtual race tracks to touring cars, before turning his attention to truck racing.



“It’s really good to be here with Norbi at our home track when both our series are racing,” Kiss continued. “It’s a shame we can’t have the fans here cheering us on but we know the racing and the atmosphere will still be good.”



“We already had a shared weekend two years ago and it was fantastic,” said Michelisz. “As soon as my race was done and his was coming up I went to the grandstand to watch him. I have known him for a long time and I really like having this opportunity to share the weekend with him and to watch the trucks.”



The FIA ETRC and WTCR use Goodyear tyres as standard.