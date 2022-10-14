The FIA is set to carry out an in-depth assessment of its World Touring Car category ahead of a future format change for its premier competition for combustion engine touring cars.

Motor sport’s global governing body has awarded a world title each year since 2005, initially with the World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) until 2017, then with the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup run since 2018 as a multi-event series utilising the TCR category technical regulations.However, 2022 is set to be the fifth and final season of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in its current format, with any future evolution of the competition to be evaluated and announced at a later time. The FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup is set to continue in unchanged format in 2023.

FIA Touring Car Commission President Alan Gowsaid: “There is a need to identify and assess what is the best and most sustainable future for top-flight touring car racing as part of the FIA portfolio. Our goal would be to maintain a world title for conventionally powered touring cars and ensure the competition is strong and prestigious. Throughout its history, world touring car racing used different formats, with titles decided either through a series or at a single event. Currently we are considering all the possibilities, with the priority of ensuring that any competition has a stable base on which it can thrive for its long term future. With TCR we have a proven set of technical regulations, with a variety of automotive brands represented and more than 1000 cars racing worldwide. Therefore, the intention would be to continue with this platform going forward.”

