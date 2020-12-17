Inaugurated as the FIA WTCR Rookie Driver Title in 2020, the change of name to the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title better reflects the participation of young drivers in WTCR, while the criteria has been modified in response to demand from potential entrants. Previously drivers had to be 23 or under with experience of no more than two WTCR or WTCC events.



WTCR Junior Title contenders are eligible for overall WTCR points and will score points towards the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title on the same basis as the overall classification.



The WTCR is becoming increasingly popular among young drivers. Of the 29 who raced in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020, 13 were 25 or under, while three were teenagers with Jack Young the youngest aged 18.



Gilles Magnus, 21, won the FIA WTCR Rookie Driver Title and underlined his potential by finishing fifth in the final overall standings for Comtoyou Racing.



Meanwhile, Yann Ehrlacher, became the youngest FIA World Touring Car title winner when he became King of WTCR for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co aged 24. The previous youngest winners were Andy Priaulx and José María López, who were 31 when they won the first WTCC titles in 2005 and 2014 respectively.