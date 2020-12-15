Rain, flames, spills, thrills, controversy, overtaking heroes and the crowning of a king all featured during a truly unforgettable occasion.



A full reminder of what happened follows but this is how things stood ahead of the spectacular showdown.



SETTING THE SCENE

After nine weekends and 27 action-packed races, the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID had completed the #RoadToMalaysia with Norbert Michelisz at the head of the pack.



But with his margin over Esteban Guerrieri a mere nine points, the chase for the WTCR title would go down to the wire at the inaugural WTCR Race of Malaysia.



The Sepang super-finale combined with the FIM Endurance World Championship-counting 8 Hours of Sepang to form the Races of Malaysia festival of motorsport.



Unlike in the EWC where two (wheels) is the magic number, in the WTCR it was all about four 12 months ago with Yvan Muller and Thed Björk completing the title-chasing quartet.



Mulller, a winner of four FIA World Touring Car titles in the past, was two points behind Guerrieri ahead of the Sepang showdown, while Björk faced the prospect of cancelling out a 28-point deficit to Michelisz if he was to win a second World Touring Car crown.



FIRST QUALIFYING, 15h15, FRIDAY DECEMBER 13



Norbert Michelisz claimed the DHL Pole Position for the first race of the Malaysia super-finale weekend, as his three WTCR title rivals struggled for speed in Sepang.



The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver, who was fastest in Free Practice 1, set a best time of 2m13.748, which was nearly four-tenths of a second quicker than the Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA of Aurélien Panis, while ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda driver Nestor Girolami rounded out the top three.



“I was quite happy with the car and my performance,” said Michelisz. “The laps were some of the best of my career. I started with an aggressive strategy but within the limits. I must thank the team for this today, it was a perfect performance. I take the glory, but I think I gained a little bit of time thanks to the slipstream.”



Hungarian Michelisz’s third DHL pole of the season gave him the maximum five points for the First Qualifying session and increased his points margin over ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Esteban Guerrieri from nine to 14 ahead of Race 1.



Michelisz’s closest #RoadToMalaysia title rival endured a frustrating session, ending up P10 and failing to score any qualifying points.



Suffering more than Guerrieri were the title-chasing Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 duo, Yvan Muller and Thed Björk, whose practice pace struggles continued into First Qualifying. Muller was P16, while Björk languished P28 out of 30.



SECOND QUALIFYING, 19h30, FRIDAY DECEMBER 13



Norbert Michelisz’s domination of the deciding event of the 2019 WTCR season continued as he secured a pole double at the Sepang International Circuit.



And with Esteban Guerrieri going second fastest in the one-lap shootout, the top two in the standings would line up on the front row of the grid for the third race of the super-finale.



Driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Michelisz set a best time of 2m13.141s to out-gun his nearest title rival Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR) by 0.784s.



“To be honest, there was not much more in it [in Q3], I gave it my best and twice I was close to crashing into the tyres,” said Michelisz, who opened up a 15-point title advantage as a result of his Second Qualifying heroics. “But in the end, I managed to build a rhythm, so I am incredibly happy. Now I can smile a bit, I know it is three races but I’m very happy with my performance because we maximised what we have and we scored 10 vital points for the championship.”



Michelisz’s domination of the Sepang weekend means he would start on pole for two of the three races held at the former Malaysian Grand Prix venue, having also topped First Qualifying.



But while Michelisz and Guerrieri both had cause for celebration, the other two title chasers, Yvan Muller and Thed Björk, failed to find the pace in their Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCRs. P16 and P28 respectively in First Qualifying, it didn’t get much better for the pair in Second Qualifying with Muller P13 and Björk P19.



