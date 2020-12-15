Rain, flames, spills, thrills, controversy, overtaking heroes and the crowning of a king all featured during a truly unforgettable occasion.



Here’s a reminder of what happened in the three races broadcast live on Eurosport and around the world.



RACE 1, 15h15, SUNDAY DECEMBER 15



Relive the action here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0VGq3LGgjw&feature=emb_logo



THE KEY POINTS:



Michelisz wins from pole, extends title lead to 27 points over Guerrieri



Aurélien Panis converts P2 start to first WTCR podium in second



Guerrieri climbs from ninth on the grid to fourth, one place behind Tarquini, who started seventh



Muller finishes sixth from P16 on the grid (moves eight points behind Guerrieri in standings)



Race starts behind safety car due to changing weather



Most drivers choose dry slick tyres on the front, wet-weather treaded tyres on the rear



Safety car pits after one lap, Michelisz and Panis making strong getaways to escape from the pack



De Oliveira, on his WTCR debut as a wildcard, finishes fifth from P13, holding off Muller



Daniel Haglöf finishes seventh, ahead of Johan Kristoffersson



Nicky Catsburg overcomes five-place grid penalty to finish ninth with Jean-Karl Vernay P10



Thed Björk finishes down in P27 after gambling on a mid-race switch to slick dry tyres. It means he can no longer win the title



RACE 2, 18h15, SUNDAY DECEMBER 15



Relive the action here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQp7iWj7PCo&feature=emb_title



THE KEY POINTS:



Guerrieri slashes Michelisz’s title advantage to 10 points by winning the red flag-interrupted race from ninth on the grid in heavy rain



Michelisz only eighth as race finishes under floodlights



Girolami takes the lead from pole-sitter Ma at Turn 1 but Guerrieri sensationally leads by the end of lap one



A number of drivers go off in heavy rain, including Michelisz



Safety car is deployed just as Catsburg’s Hyundai catches fire having gone off after heavy contact with Muller



Muller is furious with Catsburg, who was on slick tyres and takes the blame for the collision but insists it wasn’t intentional



Race eventually restarts after a long delay



Drivers take up the positions they held from sector two on the first lap



Incredibly, Catsburg’s mechanics repair his car but it’s eventually removed from the grid because he had received mechanical assistance under red flag conditions



Girolami is at the front for the safety car restart with Guerrieri next



Muller is fifth but Michelisz is down in P17 although issues for others means he’s P13 for the restart



By now, rain has set in and it’s dark



Girolami allows Guerrieri through once racing resumes and Guerrieri takes a comfortable win



Kristofferson charges through from P22 to third behind Azcona with Girolami fourth



Ceccon is fifth with Muller sixth and now out of title contention



Michelisz fights back to finish a vital eighth



RACE 3, 20h10, SUNDAY DECEMBER 15



Relive the action here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zn-3k4cOXvk



THE KEY POINTS:



A technical problem before the pre-grid leaves Michelisz fearing he won’t make the start



But he lines up from pole after frantic repairs with Guerrieri alongside



Guerrieri sweeps around the outside of T1 to lead, Azcona follows him into second



Kristoffersson sensationally up to fourth from P22 and takes third before the end of lap one



It means Michelisz is now two points behind Guerrieri in the virtual standings



But Azcona is pressuring Guerrieri and Kristoffersson is already closing on Azcona



Farfus beaches his Hyundai in the gravel in the final sector on lap one



Azcona briefly takes the lead on lap two, Guerrieri fights back but safety car is deployed



Racing resumes on lap five, Michelisz pressures Kristoffersson, who makes a slow restart



Azcona takes the lead on lap five, Guerrieri is now three points behind Michelisz



On the same lap, Guerrieri gets back in front but then Azcona taps Guerrieri, who briefly takes to the grass



Guerrieri holds on momentarily but Azcona passes before Kristoffersson demotes Guerrieri to third at the final corner of lap five



However, on the exit of the corner Guerrieri retakes second but is three points Michelisz, who is still in fourth



Guerrieri drops back from Azcona on lap six and offers no defence as Kristoffersson takes second



Michelisz closes on Guerrieri who reports he is “losing power” over team radio



He drops further and further back only to set the fastest lap once the blockage is cleared in the pits



With the title secure, Michelisz drops to fifth as Ceccon catches up to Azcona and Kristoffersson in a new three-way fight



Following another brief safety car interruption on lap eight, Azcona, Kristofferssono and Ceccon continue to battle until Kristoffersson takes a decisive lead from Azcona with an inspired outside pass at the last corner on lap 11



Azcona chases him all the way to the chequered flag on lap 14 with Ceccon third and Vervisch fourth



But Azcona is handed a 30-second penalty post-race and drops to P14, which promotes Ceccon to second and Vervisch to third



