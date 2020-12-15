On December 15, 2019, one of the greatest motorsport nights of all time decided that year's WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia.
Rain, flames, spills, thrills, controversy, overtaking heroes and the crowning of a king all featured during a truly unforgettable occasion.
Here’s a reminder of what happened in the three races broadcast live on Eurosport and around the world.
RACE 1, 15h15, SUNDAY DECEMBER 15
Relive the action here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R0VGq3LGgjw&feature=emb_logo
THE KEY POINTS:
Michelisz wins from pole, extends title lead to 27 points over Guerrieri
Aurélien Panis converts P2 start to first WTCR podium in second
Guerrieri climbs from ninth on the grid to fourth, one place behind Tarquini, who started seventh
Muller finishes sixth from P16 on the grid (moves eight points behind Guerrieri in standings)
Race starts behind safety car due to changing weather
Most drivers choose dry slick tyres on the front, wet-weather treaded tyres on the rear
Safety car pits after one lap, Michelisz and Panis making strong getaways to escape from the pack
De Oliveira, on his WTCR debut as a wildcard, finishes fifth from P13, holding off Muller
Daniel Haglöf finishes seventh, ahead of Johan Kristoffersson
Nicky Catsburg overcomes five-place grid penalty to finish ninth with Jean-Karl Vernay P10
Thed Björk finishes down in P27 after gambling on a mid-race switch to slick dry tyres. It means he can no longer win the title
RACE 2, 18h15, SUNDAY DECEMBER 15
Relive the action here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQp7iWj7PCo&feature=emb_title
THE KEY POINTS:
Guerrieri slashes Michelisz’s title advantage to 10 points by winning the red flag-interrupted race from ninth on the grid in heavy rain
Michelisz only eighth as race finishes under floodlights
Girolami takes the lead from pole-sitter Ma at Turn 1 but Guerrieri sensationally leads by the end of lap one
A number of drivers go off in heavy rain, including Michelisz
Safety car is deployed just as Catsburg’s Hyundai catches fire having gone off after heavy contact with Muller
Muller is furious with Catsburg, who was on slick tyres and takes the blame for the collision but insists it wasn’t intentional
Race eventually restarts after a long delay
Drivers take up the positions they held from sector two on the first lap
Incredibly, Catsburg’s mechanics repair his car but it’s eventually removed from the grid because he had received mechanical assistance under red flag conditions
Girolami is at the front for the safety car restart with Guerrieri next
Muller is fifth but Michelisz is down in P17 although issues for others means he’s P13 for the restart
By now, rain has set in and it’s dark
Girolami allows Guerrieri through once racing resumes and Guerrieri takes a comfortable win
Kristofferson charges through from P22 to third behind Azcona with Girolami fourth
Ceccon is fifth with Muller sixth and now out of title contention
Michelisz fights back to finish a vital eighth
RACE 3, 20h10, SUNDAY DECEMBER 15
Relive the action here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zn-3k4cOXvk
THE KEY POINTS:
A technical problem before the pre-grid leaves Michelisz fearing he won’t make the start
But he lines up from pole after frantic repairs with Guerrieri alongside
Guerrieri sweeps around the outside of T1 to lead, Azcona follows him into second
Kristoffersson sensationally up to fourth from P22 and takes third before the end of lap one
It means Michelisz is now two points behind Guerrieri in the virtual standings
But Azcona is pressuring Guerrieri and Kristoffersson is already closing on Azcona
Farfus beaches his Hyundai in the gravel in the final sector on lap one
Azcona briefly takes the lead on lap two, Guerrieri fights back but safety car is deployed
Racing resumes on lap five, Michelisz pressures Kristoffersson, who makes a slow restart
Azcona takes the lead on lap five, Guerrieri is now three points behind Michelisz
On the same lap, Guerrieri gets back in front but then Azcona taps Guerrieri, who briefly takes to the grass
Guerrieri holds on momentarily but Azcona passes before Kristoffersson demotes Guerrieri to third at the final corner of lap five
However, on the exit of the corner Guerrieri retakes second but is three points Michelisz, who is still in fourth
Guerrieri drops back from Azcona on lap six and offers no defence as Kristoffersson takes second
Michelisz closes on Guerrieri who reports he is “losing power” over team radio
He drops further and further back only to set the fastest lap once the blockage is cleared in the pits
With the title secure, Michelisz drops to fifth as Ceccon catches up to Azcona and Kristoffersson in a new three-way fight
Following another brief safety car interruption on lap eight, Azcona, Kristofferssono and Ceccon continue to battle until Kristoffersson takes a decisive lead from Azcona with an inspired outside pass at the last corner on lap 11
Azcona chases him all the way to the chequered flag on lap 14 with Ceccon third and Vervisch fourth
But Azcona is handed a 30-second penalty post-race and drops to P14, which promotes Ceccon to second and Vervisch to third
Visit FIAWTCR.com at 18h00 CET for a reminder of some essential viewing from the Sepang super-finale
