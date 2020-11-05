The TCR Europe title winner from 2019 was a late replacement for Nicky Catsburg at Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team.



He was P16 in Race 1 but picked up a point due to Nicolas Baert not being eligible to score as a wildcard racer. He then added to his tally with P12 and eighth in Race 2 and Race 3 respectively, although both positions were reduced to P14 and P10 after penalties were applied afterwards.



“It was a tricky first weekend for my WTCR debut,” said the British driver. “I had an issue in qualifying that prevented me from progressing into Q2, which put me on the back foot for the races. I managed to score points and bring the car home. I enjoyed lots of on-track battles and was right in the middle of it all. Thank you to Engstler Motorsport and Hyundai Motorsport for this opportunity.”