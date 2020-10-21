Esteban Guerrieri’s double triumph at WTCR Race of Hungary means he’s won more races in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup than any other driver.

Guerrieri now has nine wins to his name having been level on races won with Thed Björk, Yvan Muller aand Gabriele Tarquini.



Driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Argentine Guerrieri won Race 1 and Race 3 at the Hungaroring.