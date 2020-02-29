First Bebu Day for WTCR’s #29

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is celebrating Bebu Day, today, Saturday 29 February.

Bebu is the Spanish word for baby and is the nickname of Honda-powered WTCR racer Néstor Girolami.



Girolami got the name for the success he achieved as a young driver, primarily his double Súper TC2000 title triumph in his native Argentina when he was still in his mid-20s.



Although Girolami, now 30, was born on 22 May, because 29 is his race number, the leap day of 29 February has been declared Bebu Day by the WTCR.



There will be more on Girolami throughout today.

