The world’s first all-electric touring car title winner will be confirmed at Pau-Arnos as part of the inaugural WTCR Race of France weekend next month.

PURE ETCR Race FR at Circuit Pau-Arnos replaces the event that had been scheduled at Inje Speedium, South Korea, and will be held on the same weekend as originally planned (October 15-17) after the calendar was tweaked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



With WTCR and PURE ETCR doubling up having both run on the same bill at MotorLand Aragón and Hungaroring earlier this season, Hyundai-powered French ace Jean-Karl Vernay will get the opportunity to chase success on home soil in both WTCR and PURE ETCR.



After four events, Vernay is second in the standings, 29 points behind CUPRA X Zengő Motorsport’s title leader Mattias Ekström. Vernay’s WTCR rivals Mikel Azcona (pictured) and Jordi Gené are third and fourth respectively with Azcona a mere six points adrift of Vernay.



Before heading to Circuit Pau-Arnos, Azcona, Gené and Vernay will be in action at WTCR Race of Czech Republic at Autodrom Most from October 8-10.

WTCR WTCR Race of Czech Republic key timings revealed YESTERDAY AT 04:06

WTCR Almost the perfect homecoming for WTCR ace Urrutia in TCR South America 13/09/2021 AT 04:08