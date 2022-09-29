Following confirmation that CUPRA-powered Zengő Motorsport driver Rob Huff can’t be caught in the race for the 2022 WTCR Trophy title, the Spanish manufacturer has had more reason to celebrate lately.

At the Sachsenring in Germany last weekend, Adrien Tambay enjoyed a perfect event to become the first FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup title winner with his CUPRA EKS squad completing the inaugural season as the top team.

Following his success driving a Goodyear-equipped CUPRA e-Racer, Frenchman Tambay said: "There was a lot of pressure on me throughout the weekend as the FIA ETCR world title was at stake. Throughout my career I've been fast, I've won races in every category, but winning a title is never easy.”

Like the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, ETCR is promoted by Discovery Sports Events.

