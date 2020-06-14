First WTCR title winner Tarquini makes #RaceAgainstCovid auction pledge

-

Gabriele Tarquini, who made history by winning the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title, has provided a safety helmet, as worn during the 2018 season, to the #RaceAgainstCovid auction.

A collaboration between the FIA, the governing body of the WTCR, and RM Sotheby’s, the world-famous auction house, is raising funds for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in their global response to COVID-19. It goes online tomorrow (Monday 15 June) and runs until 22 June.



An ex-Formula One racer, Tarquini won the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2009 before taking the WTCR crown by three points ahead of Yvan Muller almost a decade later.



Tarquini’s safety helmet design is the work of a friend. As well as incorporating the colours of the Italian flag and the names of Tarquini’s two children, Matteo and Giulia, the artwork is based on a spider’s web: Tarquini was a huge fan ofSpidermanwhile growing up.



More details of the auction and the lots available can be found by clickinghere.



Tarquini will drive for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse in the 2020 WTCR, which is due to get underway with the inaugural WTCR Race of Austria at the Salzburgring from 12-13 September.

