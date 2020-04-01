First WTCR wildcard to finish on podium lands BRC chance

He made history in 2018 when he became the first wildcard to finish on the podium in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Now Dániel Nagy is joining forces with the team that helped to make Norbert Michelisz the King of WTCR in 2019.



Nagy, who placed second in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Hungary in 2018, will contest the TCR Europe series in 2020 driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR for BRC Racing Team.



“I'm grateful to be able to work with such experts,” said Nagy, 21. “Our story with BRC started with a quite successful test day last year in Italy. I have lot of experience with Hyundai, and we were soon on the same wavelength as the team. I will still concentrate on my development as a racing driver, but I desperately want to win races as well.”



Gabriele Rizzo, the BRC Racing Team Principal, said: “We are very pleased we have reached an agreement with Dániel. We will do our best to compete for victory in every race, with the goal of playing for the title and being at the top also in the team standings.”

