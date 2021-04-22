Norbert Michelisz is reverting back to his famous #5 for the 2021 WTCR – FIA Touring Car Cup.

The Hungarian carried the coveted #1 on his Hyundai i30 N TCR last season as the King of WTCR following his 2019 title triumph.



But with Yann Ehrlacher taking the 2020 crown, Michelisz loses his right to carry the #1 and he will switch back to #5 when he lines up in his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



“Last season I had the #1 on my car, and my first aim is simply to get it back again,” Michelisz said. “Having tested the Hyundai Elantra N TCR I am confident that we can continue the success we had with the Hyundai i30 N TCR. Working with the Customer Racing department engineers it is clear how much effort, and how much of the knowledge from the last three years has gone into the design of the car. As a driver I also have the benefit of three years in WTCR, with BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse and with Gabriele [Tarquini] as my team-mate, so we should have a great combination.”



Although he’s entitled to carry #1 in 2021, Ehrlacher will continue to run with #68 on his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR. It’s the number made famous by his uncle and team-mate Yvan Muller and is the number of his homedépartementof Haut-Rhin in France.

