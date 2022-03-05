Confirmation that Thed Björk and Santiago Urrutia will be WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup team-mates once more in 2022 continues a partnership that began in 2020 and has so far delivered four wins and 11 podiums for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co.

Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller

After representing Cyan Performance Lynk & Co and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co respectively in 2019, nephew and uncle were united under the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co banner in 2020, the year of Ehrlacher’s first of two WTCR title triumphs. As a duo, the flying Frenchmen have claimed five victories and 12 podium placings.



Néstor Girolami and Esteban Guerrieri

Friends, countrymen and team-mates, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Honda-powered Argentine aces have been together since 2019 and are one of the WTCR’s most successful pairings with 13 wins and 16 podiums.



Gilles Magnus and Frédéric Vervisch

Magnus and Vervisch formed the perfect all-Belgian partnership at Comtoyou Team Audi Sport in 2021 with Magnus playing a crucial role in Vervisch finishing runner-up in the title chase. That was after Vervisch was wingman to Magnus as the latter secured his first WTCR victory in Hungary last August.



Norbert Michelisz and Gabriele Tarquini

Kings of WTCR in 2019 and 2018 respectively, the Michelisz and Tarquini alliance might be over following Tarquini’s retirement from full-time driving, but it remains the stuff of legend courtesy of 15 wins and 21 podiums over four fantastic seasons.



Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi

Monteiro and Tassi teamed up for the 2019 season – Monteiro’s first full campaign back in action following his recovery from serious head and neck injuries. Arguably their best season together was 2021, their last for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport before their switch to LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, when they both took race wins in their Goodyear-equipped Honda Civics.

