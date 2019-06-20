Five from four in WTCR

The four rings of Audi will be represented by an event-high five drivers at WTCR Race of Germany with Frédéric Vervisch anxious to emulate the double podium he scored on the Nürburgring Nordschleife last season.

Vervisch is also the only driver with Audi power to win in the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. And he’s aiming high again ahead of a busy week at the legendary venue where he will also contest the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen.



“Our car was really good here last year, we were quick in the straight line, I have some good experience in the dry, so I definitely hope for strong results for the Audis in general,” said Belgian Vervisch. “If you look back on this season, we need a strong result so let’s hope for the best. But I hope it doesn’t rain because I don’t have the experience here in the rain.”



Vervisch is partnered by Dutchman Niels Langeveld in the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport line-up with Gordon Shedden and Jean-Karl Vernay driving for Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport. Finnish wildcard Antti Buri is competing in a fifth Audi RS 3 LMS for the newly-formed AS Motorsport operation.

