Five questions to WTCR racer Girolami on Bebu Day

The leap day of Saturday 29 February is Bebu Day, the race number of WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup racer Néstor Girolami.

Here the Argentine ace talks about Senna, Schumacher and what made him choose 29 for his Honda Civic Type R TCR.



Who would join you on the ultimate fantasy podium?“I would like to choose Senna in second and Schumacher in third. They are my heroes. I didn’t see too much of Senna because I was too young but I saw Schumacher all the way in Formula One.”



Just imagine an 11th venue was added to the WTCR and you could make the choice, what track would you go for?“I love to race again in Argentina, it’s such as special atmosphere like Tiago [Monteiro] feels in Vila Real. There is a lot of passion there.”



What is your pre-race routine?“The most important thing is to rest a little bit after the qualifying session because it’s really tough the racing and you need to focus a bit. I warm up with some stretches.”



Is there a particular story behind your race number, 29?“I was two-time champion in Argentina in 2014 and 2015 and this means two ones. Eleven was already signed to Thed [Björk] so I decided to choose one number that gave me the possibility to score 11 because two plus nine is 11. The other fact I was 29 at the start of the season and my wife’s birthday is on the 29th of the month so it’s a really special day and a special number.”



What does the future hold when you stop racing?“My first ambition is to have a lot of kids and share my life with my family. As a sportsman I would like to continue working in motorsport, maybe as a team manager or advising drivers. I do this job with a lot of love and when you do a job with love it’s the best job you can have.”

