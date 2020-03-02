Five Tarquini facts and eight excellent WTCR achievements

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup legend Gabriele Tarquini turns 58 today (2 March) and to mark another year of expected on-track achievement, here are five Tarquini facts and eight of the Italian’s excellent achievements with the Hyundai-powered BRC team.

FIVE TARQUINI FACTS:

Formula One run:Tarquini made his Formula One debut in 1987 and raced in the sport’s top division from 1988-1992, before a one-off return in 1995. During that time, Tarquini made 38 starts and scored a point in the 1989 Mexican Grand Prix.

Euro-beater:After winning the British Touring Car Championship in 1994, Tarquini took the European series by storm, claiming six wins on his way to 2003 title joy.

World success:He became WTCC champion with SEAT in 2009 and was a race winner in six of the seven seasons that followed.

Ultimate podium:“If I must choose two [drivers] it’s Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna. I raced with them, especially with Senna. I spent some seasons, with different results, but at the same time we were on the same track and he was somebody I liked a lot. I started knowing Senna from karting. He was racing in Italy at my time. And Michael because we shared a lot of time outside racing, especially football, because he loves football. We have this drivers’ national team in Italy, and I am one of the people who made it and we had a very big push when Michael joined us. I spent a lot of time with him and I would be very pleased to share the podium with Senna and Schumacher.”

Did you know? As well as racing in Formula One and winning two world titles in touring cars, Tarquini competed in the Le Mans 24 Hours back in 1985 but failed to finish.



EIGHT EXCELLENT WTCR ACHIEVEMENTS:

Test to be best:Tarquini played a key role in developing the Hyundai i30 N TCR into a winner after signing for the make as its development driver in 2017.

History-maker:He made history in April 2018 when he won the first WTCR race, triumphing from the DHL Pole Position in Marrakech. And just to make a point, he scored a second win during the same weekend.

Hungry for more:Tarquini is a double winner at WTCR Race of Hungary, taking top spot in 2018 and 2019 and denying Hyundai-powered team-mate and home hero Norbert Michelisz on each occasion.

If it begins with S…:In addition to Marrakech (two), Hungaroring (one), Slovakia Ring and Suzuka – two of Tarquini’s favourite tracks – were the setting of Tarquini’s two other WTCR race wins in 2018.

Power of three:Tarquini won the inaugural WTCR title that same season, beating Yvan Muller to the crown by a mere three points in a seven-way title decider in Macau.

Ninety-nine is fine:In his two WTCR seasons, Tarquini has led for a total of 99 lap, winning seven times.

Record six:No driver has set more fastest race laps in WTCR than Tarquini, whose record stands at six.

Missing just once:Tarquini missed only one of the 60 WTCR races held between 2018 and 2019, failing to start Race 3 at WTCR Race of Germany two years ago due to car damage picked up in the previous race.

