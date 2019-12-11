Floodlights fantastic, say Volkswagen-powered WTCR racers

Volkswagen-powered Rob Huff and Benjamin Leuchter can’t wait to race under floodlights at the Sepang super-finale this weekend.

Race 3 at WTCR Race of Malaysia will take place at night, giving the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO entry the chance to drive under the Sepang International Circuit’s newly-installed floodlights.



Leuchter, who has experience of artificial lighting and tropical temperatures from the 24-hour race in Dubai, said: “Racing by floodlight is definitely going to be mega cool and racing in over 30 degrees is also an extraordinary experience. Our class victory in Dubai last year showed that the Golf GTI TCR works very well in these conditions. I would like to end the 2019 season with another good result.”



Sébastien Loeb Racing team-mate Huff is also excited by the prospect of racing at night. “The atmosphere is very special here. We were in Sepang for a test in January. We can use the data we gathered then to prepare well.”

