Focus key for BRC in WTCR

Focus will be key for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse when the Italian squad continues its pursuit of a WTCR / OSCARO title double during the closing events in Macau and Malaysia.

Norbert Michelisz is second in the standings, six points down on ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Esteban Guerrieri, while the collective efforts of Michelisz and team-mate Gabriele Tarquini have put BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse back into contention for the entrants’ award.



Having completed WTCR Race of China 37 points down on Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse heads to Macau next week just 13 points adrift of the Swedish outfit.



And Gabriele Rizzo, the BRC Racing Team head, is determined to build on the momentum created by a strong showing at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan where Michelisz took the Race 2 win ahead of Tarquini in third.



“Overall, we have had a positive weekend at WTCR Race of Japan,” said Rizzo. “We came back fighting from a difficult Friday, in which all our cars struggled in the wet sessions, to score a lot of points. We’re still in the hunt for both the championships, which are now very close with just two more rounds in the season. Thank you to the whole team for all their hard work this weekend, and we remain focussed on maximising the outcome in the remaining sessions of the season.”



Rizzo is flanked on the Suzuka podium by Michelisz (left) and Tarquini (right)

