The start of Free Practice 1 for WTCR Race of Aragón has been delayed due to fog affecting visibility and medical helicopter flight.

Free Practice 1 had been due to get underway at 09h30 local time but has been delayed with the next update due at 10h30.



WTCR Race of Aragón is hosting the deciding rounds of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with an incredible 11 drivers still in the fight for the coveted title.