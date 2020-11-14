The start of Free Practice 1 for WTCR Race of Aragón has been delayed due to fog affecting visibility and medical helicopter flight.
Free Practice 1 had been due to get underway at 09h30 local time but has been delayed with the next update due at 10h30.
WTCR Race of Aragón is hosting the deciding rounds of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with an incredible 11 drivers still in the fight for the coveted title.
WTCR
The day ahead at WTCR Race of Aragon
The post Fog delays Aragon WTCR track action appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Michelisz: Winning WTCR title makes you feel like you are walking 20 centimetres above the ground
WTCR
King of WTCR Michelisz in action as Beasts unleashed at World Premiere of spectacular PURE ETCR