After two rounds, Yann Ehrlacher is the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader by topping the rankings in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Here’s a reminder of how he and the chasing pack stand:

1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 43 points

2 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 36

3 Yvan Muller (FRA) 31

4 Santiago Urrutia (URY) 28

5 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 25

6 Thed Björk (SWE) 24

7 Tom Coronel (NLD) 24

8 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 20

9 Attila Tassi (HUN) 17

10 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) 15

ClickHEREfor full standings including Teams’, Rookie Driver and WTCR Trophy classifications.

