After two rounds, Yann Ehrlacher is the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader by topping the rankings in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
Here’s a reminder of how he and the chasing pack stand:
1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) 43 points
2 Néstor Girolami (ARG) 36
3 Yvan Muller (FRA) 31
4 Santiago Urrutia (URY) 28
5 Gilles Magnus (BEL) 25
6 Thed Björk (SWE) 24
7 Tom Coronel (NLD) 24
8 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) 20
9 Attila Tassi (HUN) 17
10 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) 15
ClickHEREfor full standings including Teams’, Rookie Driver and WTCR Trophy classifications.
