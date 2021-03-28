This is the Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR by Romeo Ferraris on track at Vallelunga in Italy earlier this week.

Italian car builder Romeo Ferraris, which completed a three-year stint powering Team Mulsanne in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, is developing the Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR for PURE ETCR, the all-electric touring car championship from WTCR promoter Eurosport Events.



The Giulia was shaken down in the Vallelunga paddock by Technical Director Mario Ferraris last Monday.



Ferraris was behind the wheel again on Tuesday before handing duties over to Stefano Coletti, the former IndyCar racer who has been signed as the first Giulia ETCR driver for PURE ETCR.



Mario Ferraris, Romeo Ferraris Technical Director, said: “We are very proud to be part of this historical moment for motorsport; the switch by touring car racing to electric power. It’s an all-new challenge for our company and we are very motivated to take it up. We were able to complete the integration of the ETCR kit without any issues and yesterday when I drove the car for the first time, I was amazed to realise that the car is really fun to drive and also very fast. For me it was kind of rediscovering the rear-wheel-drive touring cars of years ago, although the powerplant is very different.”

