The second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS is now on sale to customers worldwide, a handful of weeks after independent racer Gilles Magnus claimed victory at WTCR Race of Hungary in one of Audi Sport’s latest touring car challenger.

Sales of the all-new Audi follow on from the first incarnation of the RS 3 LMS, which achieved 180 sales between 2016 and 2021 in Asia, Australia, Europe and North and South America.



Homologated for competition since May, Audi Sport customer racing has been using the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as the ultimate proving ground for the second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS with Frédéric Vervisch taking victory in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Spain in July for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport.



“This market launch has been long awaited by many customers,” said Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. “Our customers have clinched more than 300 race victories and 55 championship titles with the first-generation Audi RS 3 LMS to date. In the process, we have received valuable experience and wishes as feedback. Our new car is the sum of this feedback and the creativity of our engineers.”



The second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS is available for 137,500 euros (plus VAT) and is delivered to teams in race-ready condition from the fourth quarter of 2021.

