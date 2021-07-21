Tom Coronel is swapping mowing the grass at home in The Netherlands for an endurance race with a difference.

The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup winner has been called up to contest the TCR South America one-hour race in Brazil this weekend.



He will pilot an Audi RS 3 LMS for Cobra Racing Team at the event in Curitiba, Brazil, alongside team-mate-for-the-weekend and PURE ETCR driver Rodrigo Baptista.



“It was a bit short notice because I was asked only last week, but sitting on the lawn mower at home is nothing for me,” said Coronel, who had initially planned a weekend off before the Cobra team came calling. “I raced several times at Curitiba with the WTCC. Especially in 2011, I did really well there: fourth in the first race and second in the second race. But in fact, I was nearly always in the top 10 there.



“Brazil is a real motorsport country, that is clear to see. I really like the entire South-American motorsport culture that I also know from the Dakar Rally, of course.”



Cobra boss Nonô Figuereido explained why he’d chosen Coronel. “I have known Tom for a while, so I thought it would be a good idea to invite him to join Rodrigo Baptista because I believe they have a similar approach to the sport. Tom is a very verstile and experienced driver. Rodrigo is young, but has been competing for many years and he is mature for his age. I think they will make a fantastic pairing and I hope we can get a top-three result in Curitiba.”



Action at Curitiba gets underway with free practice and qualifying on Saturday. The 40-lap race is due to start at 12h00 local time, 17h00 CET. Fox Sports in Brazil is broadcasting the race live.

