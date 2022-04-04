The Lynk & Co 03 TCR, used by Yann Ehrlaher to take the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title in 2021, is a winner already.

In Velocitta, Brazil, last weekend, Fabricio Pezzini headed home PMO Motorsport team-mate and former WTCR wildcard José Manuel Sapag to record a 1-2 finish during the opening event of the TCR South America season.



Pezzini had earlier finished second to Raphael Raes (CUPRA Leon Competición) in Race 1.



The 2022 WTCR is set to get underway at WTCR Race of France in Pau from May 7-8.



Photo:Geely Group Motorsport

