A tough campaign meant Michelisz had never been in title contention for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse. But he remained fully committed throughout the shortened season behind the wheel of his Hyundai i30 N TCR.



“I stalled on the grid in Race 1, and I fell back to dead last with a big gap,” said the Hungarian. “My start in the second race was much better, but we just didn’t have the pace. I tried to do my best and I was in some exciting battles, and while I’m happy to have taken some points this weekend I really wanted to get a podium.



“The final race was eventful, and I could push as I had nothing to lose, but it’s a shame it was only enough to finish seventh. We know where to improve but we all tried our hardest this weekend.”