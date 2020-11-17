Norbert Michelisz’s tenure as the King of WTCR ended with a weekend-high fifth in Race 2 at WTRCR Race of Aragón on Sunday.
A tough campaign meant Michelisz had never been in title contention for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse. But he remained fully committed throughout the shortened season behind the wheel of his Hyundai i30 N TCR.
“I stalled on the grid in Race 1, and I fell back to dead last with a big gap,” said the Hungarian. “My start in the second race was much better, but we just didn’t have the pace. I tried to do my best and I was in some exciting battles, and while I’m happy to have taken some points this weekend I really wanted to get a podium.
“The final race was eventful, and I could push as I had nothing to lose, but it’s a shame it was only enough to finish seventh. We know where to improve but we all tried our hardest this weekend.”
The post Former King of WTCR Michelisz still fighting as he leaves his throne in Aragon appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.