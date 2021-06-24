Hyundai-powered Gabriele Tarquini’s return to Estoril for rounds three and four of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup will bring back memories of his time spent racing in Formula One.

Tarquini attempted to start the Portuguese Grand Prix on four occasions. Although he failed to make the grid three times, in 1988 in lined up P26 in his Coloni-Ford and finished P11.



“Although Estoril is a new entry to the WTCR calendar, I raced there many years ago in different series – however it has changed since my Formula One days,” said the Italian. “I like this circuit, it is an old-style track with very deep kerbs and fast corners. It is a shame we cannot return to Vila Real this year, where I have many happy memories, but I am very happy to be back in Portugal. I hope that our car can confirm the good things shown in Nürburgring Nordschleife and that we can fight for podiums this weekend.”



Tarquini starts WTCR Race of Portugal on the back of giving the all-new, Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR a highly encouraging debut in Germany at the start of the month. He partners fellow former WTCR title winner at BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse.

WTCR WTCR how it works: Portugal 14 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR Tyre Talk with Goodyear’s Sebastian Trinks A DAY AGO