Augusto Farfus scored his first podium in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO the hard way – climbing from P10 to third in Race 2 at the Nürburgring Nordschleife yesterday.

Denied a podium at WTCR Race of Netherlands when he was ordered to cede position to fellow Hyundai-powered driver Norbert Michelisz, Brazilian Farfus was up against it at the German venue but delivered a charging drive to snatch the final podium spot.



“Starting P10 and bringing home a podium is not easy, especially here because it’s not easy to overtake,” said the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team driver. “But I’ve been competitive the whole weekend, just not enough luck.



“Today we got the luck and had strong race pace. It was opportunistic taking advantage of some situations but you have to be there and I am pleased with what I achieved.”



Farfus looked set to finish outside the top three until a coming together between Rob Huff and BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s Gabriele Tarquini eliminated the Briton and promoted Farfus to fourth and within striking distance of Tarquini.



“I got a run on Gabriele, got the slipstream. That made the difference,” Farfus said afterwards.



Farfus, whose exploits were broadcast by Fox Sports 2 in Brazil, was denied another points finish in Race 3 after early contact forced his exit.

The post Fortune finally favours Farfus in WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.