Apart from WTCR Race of Germany where a single qualifying session is held due to the long length of the track, the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s three-stage qualifying format is used at all other events.
In 2021 more drivers from France than from any other country topped Qualifying Q1, Qualifying Q2 and Qualifying Q3 courtesy of Yann Ehrlacher, Jean-Karl Vernay and Yvan Muller respectively.
Driving a Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Ehrlacher went fastest three times in Q1, Jean-Karl Vernay was quickest twice in Q2 in a Hyundai Elantra N TCR run by Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team on Goodyear tyres, while Yvan Muller topped the order in Q3 two times for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.
The full list of qualifying stage pacesetters from 2021 appears below:
Qualifying Q1:
Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co): Fastest 3 times
Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport): Fastest 2 times
Mikel Azcona (Zengő Motorsport): Fastest once
Yvan Muller Muller (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co): Fastest once
Qualifying Q2:
Jean-Karl Vernay (Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing team): Fastest 2 times
Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co): Fastest once
Rob Huff (Zengő Motorsport): Fastest once
Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse); Fastest once
Tiago Monteiro (ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport): Fastest once
Fréderic Vervisch (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport): Fastest once
Qualifying Q3:
Yvan Muller (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co): Fastest 2 times (pictured)
Mikel Azcona (Zengő Motorsport): Fastest once
Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co): Fastest once
Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport): Fastest once
Rob Huff (Zengő Motorsport): Fastest once
Fréderic Vervisch (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport): Fastest once
