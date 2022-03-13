Yvan Muller might be getting ready to start the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as the oldest driver on the grid, but the Frenchman, 52, is adamant that age won’t be a barrier to even more success.

Following Gabriele Tarquini’s decision to quit driving full time, Muller will become the WTCR’s senior statesman for the upcoming campaign, which he’ll contest for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.



“I don't feel like it has been 17 years since I made my World Touring Car debut,” said Muller, who will drive a Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR. “I feel fresh and my mindset ahead of this season is almost like for my first.We have come a long way together as a team and the results that we have achieved during this period are one of a kind. But the story has not finished and the goal for this season has not changed.”



Muller has been part of the Cyan organisation since 2017, initially in an advisory role before he returned to racing following his short-lived retirement. He has eight WTCR wins compared to nephew and team-mate Yann Ehrlacher’s seven and placed fourth in last year’s standings.

