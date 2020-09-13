Driving a Cyan Performance Lynk & Co-entered Lynk & Co 03 TCR on Goodyear tyres, the 2017 FIA World Touring Car champion ended up in eighth position.



“I was on fire in Q1, putting a really good solid lap time together and it felt super-good ending in P2 but the car was really balanced and I was very happy with the job I did,” he explained. “Then in Q2, the first run I had a super-big oversteer in one of the corners, Turn 8, I was sliding like a rally car through this chicane and I was really surprised about the lap time I put in anyway, making my position there. I did one more go but it was not faster so I had to abort. P8 in qualifying means a good starting position in the first race so a really good start to the weekend.”



Yvan Muller, who drives for the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co operation was fifth fastest. He said: “That was an exciting qualifying. I could manage to be on Q3 but, unfortunately, in T1 I had big oversteer and lost more than half a second. I don’t think I was capable to do pole position but at least the front row was in my hand so it was my mistake.”